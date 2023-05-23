Hélio Castroneves focused on reaching historic 5th Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS — At 48 years old, Hélio Castroneves know time is against him.
"I'm not a 20-year-old anymore, and it's all about understanding how max can you push. It's not how hard you work, it's how smart you work," Castroneves said.
The four-time Indy 500 winner is focused on becoming the first to be a five-time winner.
"And destiny as well. You got to put the possibility and opportunity to be able to accomplish that goal - and allow yourself to dream," Castroneves said. "You gotta allow yourself to dream. Otherwise, you're not living it."
Castroneves said his goal of getting five is at an all time high. He told 13Sports' Dave Calabro, he knows he can achieve it.