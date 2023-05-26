Here's how to watch the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500

In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is ready for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be attending the race live. Others will be waiting to watch it on TV.

Here's what you need to know if you are watching at the track or from from home:

Race Day schedule

6 a.m. - IMS gates open to public

- IMS gates open to public 9 a.m. - Cars to Pit Lane

- Cars to Pit Lane 8:45-10:10 a.m. - Borg-Warner trophy march to the Yard of Bricks

- Borg-Warner trophy march to the Yard of Bricks 10:30 a.m. - Cars to grid on front stretch

- Cars to grid on front stretch 11:47 a.m. - Driver introductions

- Driver introductions 12:18 p.m. - Invocation

- Invocation 12:24 p.m. - National Anthem

- National Anthem 12:36 p.m. - Singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana"

- Singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana" 12:45 p.m. - Waving of the green flag

Local coverage

WTHR's race coverage will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday. We'll be on the air until noon in central Indiana.

The race will not air live on TV in Indianapolis.

NBC coverage

Outside of the local TV market, NBC's pre-race coverage will start at 11 a.m. The broadcast will run until 4 p.m.

Because tickets are still available for the race, there will be a delay in the local TV market while it's live.

NBC's primetime race coverage in central Indiana begins at 7 p.m., with the green flag expected to wave around 8:30 p.m.