Helio returns to install 'Back Home Again' banner above IMS Gate 2

We're just 60 days away from the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Are you ready to hear the engines roar?

The Indianapolis 500 is just 60 days away. On Wednesday, defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves was back at the track to help install a banner - with his smiling image - above Gate 2.

The banner celebrates Castroneves' record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 win.

"I'm still living on cloud nine, I have to say, which is absolutely incredible," Castroneves said. "Remember, people don't realize so many pass by the speedway, such an incredible place. Now, this thing is going to be here at least until the end of it, which is absolutely awesome. So super excited, it's great to see it again.

Castroneves said he's already claimed the banner as his own.

"I got my first banner in 2001, believe it or not, so this one, I told them already, I'm keeping it," he said.

Earlier this month, Castroneves visited the Indiana Statehouse, where he gave a thumbs-up to his newest likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy

Castroneves, once again driving for Meyer Shank Racing, will seek history in May. No driver has won the Indianapolis 500 five times.

You can watch the 106th Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 on Channel 13.

Gate 2 is ready. Are you?@h3lio put the finishing touches on the new banner honoring his historic 4th #Indy500 last year.



Get your tickets to come Back Home Again today!



— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) March 30, 2022