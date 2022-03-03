Helio's newest bust unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy

INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves gave a thumbs-up to his newest likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy at the Indiana Statehouse Thursday morning.
The smiling driver, who won the 2021 Indianapolis 500, was joined by Gov. Eric Holcomb for a big unveiling of his fourth bust on the big silver cup.
Castroneves is coming back in May to go for his fifth win, once again driving for Meyer Shank Racing. No driver has won the Indy 500 five times.
You can watch the 106th Running of the Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29, 2022, on Channel 13.