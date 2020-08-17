Grandpa Mario celebrates Marco Andretti's pole win for Indy 500

Mario Andretti will be at the race, driving the Honda two-seater IndyCar during the pace laps before the green flag.

NAZARETH, Pa. — Racing legend Mario Andretti was like so many Indianapolis 500 race fans Sunday. With fans not allowed inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Mario watched qualifying on television like everyone else. But no one could be more excited to see Marco Andretti win the pole for next Sunday’s race with a final qualifying run of 231.068 mph.

“The best feeling I've had almost I would say ever,” said Mario, Marco’s grandfather. “I feel so good for Marco that he finally just really did it the right way. I can't say any more than that, just great timing too. We need some sunshine on this cloudy situation that we've been dealing with.”

With the COVID-19 restrictions and at 80 years old, Mario decided to stay home in Nazareth, Pennsylvania during practice and qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. But he will be at the race, driving the Honda two-seater IndyCar during the pace laps before the green flag.