x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis 500

Here are the final results of the 2023 Indy 500

Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500, but only 17 of the 33 drivers completed all 200 laps.
Credit: WTHR/Trevor Cox
Josef Newgarden celebrates his first victory at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

INDIANAPOLIS — And that's a wrap on the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500!

Here are the final results of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on Sunday, May 28, 2023:

  1. Josef Newgarden
  2. Marcus Ericsson
  3. Santino Ferrucci
  4. Alex Palou
  5. Alexander Rossi
  6. Scott Dixon
  7. Takuma Sato
  8. Conor Daly
  9. Colton Herta
  10. Rinus VeeKay
  11. Ryan Hunter-Reay
  12. Callum Ilott
  13. Devlin DeFransesco
  14. Scott McLaughlin
  15. Helio Castroneves
  16. Tony Kanaan
  17. Marco Andretti
  18. Jack Harvey
  19. Christian Lundgaard
  20. Ed Carpenter
  21. Benjamin Pedersen
  22. Graham Rahal
  23. Will Power
  24. Pato O'Ward
  25. Simon Pagenaud
  26. Agustin Canapino
  27. Felix Rosenqvist
  28. Kyle Kirkwood
  29. David Malukas
  30. Romain Grosjean
  31. Sting Ray Robb
  32. RC Enerson
  33. Katherine Legge

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Conor Daly will race in his 10th Indy 500

Before You Leave, Check This Out