Here are the final results of the 2023 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — And that's a wrap on the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500!
Here are the final results of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on Sunday, May 28, 2023:
- Josef Newgarden
- Marcus Ericsson
- Santino Ferrucci
- Alex Palou
- Alexander Rossi
- Scott Dixon
- Takuma Sato
- Conor Daly
- Colton Herta
- Rinus VeeKay
- Ryan Hunter-Reay
- Callum Ilott
- Devlin DeFransesco
- Scott McLaughlin
- Helio Castroneves
- Tony Kanaan
- Marco Andretti
- Jack Harvey
- Christian Lundgaard
- Ed Carpenter
- Benjamin Pedersen
- Graham Rahal
- Will Power
- Pato O'Ward
- Simon Pagenaud
- Agustin Canapino
- Felix Rosenqvist
- Kyle Kirkwood
- David Malukas
- Romain Grosjean
- Sting Ray Robb
- RC Enerson
- Katherine Legge