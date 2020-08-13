x
Fernando Alonso crashes during Indy 500 practice at IMS

He was checked and released from the infield medical center after making contact with the SAFER barrier in Turn 4 Thursday.
Credit: IMS
Fernando Alonso's car sits near the entrance to pit lane after crashing in Turn 4 during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fernando Alonso has hit the wall during practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso drove down onto the apron in Turn 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, causing his car to ride up the track and make contact with the SAFER barrier. The car spun backwards as it rolled toward pit lane, striking the inside wall before coming to a stop.

Alonso, driving for Arrow McLaren SP, got out of the car under his own power. He was quickly checked and released from the infield medical center, the team reported. 

