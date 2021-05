Laura Steele introduces you to the pets loved by IndyCar drivers and their families.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar drivers love their pups. Drivers’ best friends are often patiently waiting back at the motor coach, like Tony and Lauren Kanaan’s dog, Speedo.

“We rescued Speedo when he was about 7, and he’s been with us ever since," Lauren said.

"Speedo certainly doesn’t care how Tony’s day went, if he won, if he lost, he’s just happy to see him when he walks back in," she added.