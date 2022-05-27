Rain delays Indy 500 practice, but not the party on Carb Day

The action on the track didn't start until Friday afternoon, but the party was underway well before the engines started.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A rainy morning could not stop the party from getting started early in Turn 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A group of ladies from the south side of Indianapolis have gathered for Carb Day for more than a decade.

"There's alcohol,” said Kristi Drane.

“Celebrating friendship and the day at the track,” said Amber Chittenden.

“Are there cars here?” Drane asked jokingly. “We don't know.”

“Yes, we do,” said Chittenden. “I do."

Fans waited for the track to dry, passing the time with “other” entertainment.

"I'm hoping to see some real weird stuff,” said Haley, a race fan in Turn 3 with a group from New Palestine. “I'm hoping to drink a lot of alcohol and hang out with my friends."

Fans finally heard the roar of the IndyCar engines and saw cars on the track at 1:00 p.m. after a rainy start to the day. Fans filled the stands behind pit road.

"That sound is love,” said Gerard Skibinski, watching the cars fly down the main straightaway. “We love racing. We go to a lot of races. It's fun to hear."

Skibinski is the unofficial president of the Tower Terrace Section 40 on Carb Day. A large group of friends have gathered in that section for more than 15 years on the Friday before the Indy 500. They all got matching yellow t-shirts with a Section 40 logo about five years ago.

"We enjoy racing, enjoy comradery with friends, and enjoy drinking,” said Skibinski.

There is plenty of alcohol consumed on Carb Day. But many families also brought their children to the track for a good time. Many schools have dismissed for the summer. Besides the cars on the track, the Midway offers activities for kids and the whole family.

Joel and Kate Clem from Carmel brought their sons, 6-year-old Rory and 4-year-old Oliver.

“They like the cars,” said Joel. “They like seeing them go fast. It’s a good time.”