Doug Boles talks Carb Day, his love for 80s music and his first concert

INDIANAPOLIS — The month of May is full of fast cars and loud music, especially on Carb Day, and this year will be no exception.

Recently, IMS President Doug Boles played guest DJ alongside 13Inside Track host Laura Steele.

They talked '80s rock, Doug's first concert and the exciting "rock and roll" lineup for fans on Carb Day:

Laura: 104.5 WJJK, it is the '80s at Eight, a special edition in the month of May. We've invited Doug Boles, the president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to help us unveil who was going to be on stage for Carb Day.

Doug: I'm excited to be here because I love '80s music almost as much as I like race cars at the speedway in May.

Laura: Who are Kings of Chaos, this band that is coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Carb Day?

Doug: It's a super band made up of people that we all know. At least we know their songs, we might may not necessarily know their names. When we had an opportunity at Kings to Chaos for Carb Day, we wanted it to be a day where every single song you know, every single song you can drink that beer and sing along to, so we were really excited about that.

Laura: It is a supergroup because it has so many different great rockers in it. Let's look over the list here. Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, Jack Blades of Night Ranger and Damn Yankees, Matt Sorum. Gilby Clarke of Guns N' Roses fame. We also have a gentleman from Ratt. Warrant is going to be there. And then we've got John Waite as well. John Waite, with one of the best voices.

Doug: He's got an unbelievable voice and I haven't heard him lately, but everything everybody tells me is his voice is just as good today as it was when we when we first knew him.

Laura: Don't you think that really, people are just going to be taken back in time with all of these? It's a very unique Carb Day day lineup, super unique.

Doug: Yeah, it is fun. And there's enough songs that these artists represented that I think it will connect with a lot of people because there's so many of them. You know, I went to college in the '80s. I was a swimmer and so much of my pre-swimming, what I would do was put my headphones on, you know, the big foam headphones that we had back in the day, and listen to 80s rock and roll.

Laura: Now let's talk about singing out loud at the top of our lungs at concerts. A lot of people do it at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Carb Day. What was your first concert?

Doug: So, my first one where I really went on my own was was Krokus and Sammy Hagar. Market Square Arena, right? And it was a (general admission) thing. And we worked our way in there. I'm a little kid from the west side of Indianapolis, and it was one of the best experiences ever and ever since that day, I am absolutely a 100% Sammy Hagar fan.

Laura: Have you ever thought of being a DJ?

Doug: I've never really thought of being one. I've always thought a DJ job is like one of the coolest jobs in the world. You get to talk about music, you get to talk to people, you go out and do remotes, and people know who you are. And it seems like a really fun job to connect with community and people.