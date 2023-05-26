DJ Diesel won't perform at Snake Pit concert due to NBA playoffs

The ongoing Eastern Conference Finals will keep Shaquille O'Neal busy through the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Snake Pit will be running on a little less diesel Sunday.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday that Shaquille O'Neal, who performs as DJ Diesel, will not be at the Snake Pit concert on race day.

The cancellation is reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with the NBA Playoffs, which O'Neal covers as a studio analyst for TNT. The schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals has been extended as the Boston Celtics picked up their second straight win over the Miami Heat after falling behind three games to none in the best-of-seven series.

Game 6 in the series is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Should the Celtics win again, the deciding Game 7 will be in Boston on Monday night.

"We know many of our Snake Pit customers were looking forward to DJ Diesel’s set, and we appreciate their understanding in this matter," IMS wrote in a release.

Kaskade will headline the concert, which will also feature performances by Subtronics, John Summit, and Jauz.

The concert begins early in the morning on the stage in the infield by Turn 3. Exact performance times are yet to be announced.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale here. VIP amenities include access to a raised viewing platform beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

Packages including Race Day general admission tickets are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $125, while a race general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $270.