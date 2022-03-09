Dierks Bentley to headline Legends Day concert in Indianapolis

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. The first 500 lawn tickets will cost $25 each.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music star Dierks Bentley will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert one day before the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Country singers Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael will open the show.

Previous Legends Day concerts were held on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but this year's concert will expand the weekend celebrations to downtown Indianapolis.

"Hosting the Firestone Legends Day Concert downtown will further integrate our city into the weekend and make for a great Saturday evening under the lights of downtown in a fantastic, newly renovated venue," said President J. Douglas Boles in a news release. "It also allows us to make sure we will have the Indianapolis Motor Speedway properly prepared to host over 300,000 fans beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning."

Bentley has been nominated for 14 Grammys and has had 17 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Drunk on a Plane," "Living," "5-1-5-0" and "What Was I Thinkin.'"

McBryde, who has earned four Grammy nominations, is most known for her songs "Girl Goin' Nowhere," "One Night Standards" and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" (with Carly Pearce).

Carmichael has had three songs reach the Billboard country charts: "I Do for You," "Hot Beer" "Son of A."

The 106th Indianapolis 500 by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

Go to IMS.com or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office, located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building at 4790 W. 16th St., to buy tickets for 2022 events. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.