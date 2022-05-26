Country music superstar Blake Shelton named grand marshal of Indy 500

As grand marshal, Shelton will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Blake Shelton, country music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” will serve as grand marshal of the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Shelton will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies.

“Blake is a country music powerhouse and good friend of motorsports fans everywhere,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “For both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC, his winning energy will be a perfect fit for the intensity of ‘The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.’”

Shelton will be a guest of driver Jimmie Johnson, who he collaborated with on the design Johnson will use on his helmet.

Shelton is an eight-time champion as a coach on "The Voice," most recently with his contestant Cam Anthony.

Shelton is the second celebrity announcement made for the race this week. Miles Teller, who stars in the highly-anticipated "Top Gun" sequel, will serve as the honorary starter for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The "Whiplash" and "Divergent" actor will wave the green flag to signify the start of the race.

Teller stars as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, son of the beloved "Goose," in "Top Gun: Maverick," which opens in theaters nationwide Friday, May 27. He can also be seen in limited series "The Offer" on Paramount+, which is about the making of "The Godfather" films.

"The Voice" winner and South Bend residents Girl Named Tom will perform "America the Beautiful," while "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen" Broadway actor Jordan Fisher will sing the national anthem ahead of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.