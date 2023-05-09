Corvette Z06 hardtop convertible unveiled as 107th Indianapolis 500 pace car

The 5.5L LT6 creates 670 horsepower making it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 ever to ever hit the market in any production car.

INDIANAPOLIS — The pace car for the 107th Indianapolis 500 will be a first – a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hardtop convertible. This is the first generation of Corvette Z06 to offer a hardtop convertible and will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Corvette has paced “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” more times than any other car. Chevrolet has had a pace car at the Indianapolis 500 34 times dating back to 1948.

“As we celebrate the rich history of the Corvette Pace Car at IMS, it’s amazing to see the evolution of these cars on and off the track,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The hardtop convertible on the 2023 Corvette Z06 is just another example of the Chevrolet innovation that translates from track to street.”

The pace car is covered with Red Mist Metallic exterior paint and two-tone Jet Black and Sky Cool Gray with Torch Red accents on the interior.

The 5.5L LT6 creates 670 horsepower making it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 ever to ever hit the market in any production car. All that power will be held to the track with the Carbon Aero package, providing 734 pounds of downforce at 186 mph, more than any other Corvette.

“We are honored to be pacing the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 with the Corvette Z06 convertible,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet. “Chevrolet and INDYCAR share the same spirit of competition, and we are proud Z06 will lead the pack across the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”