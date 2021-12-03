Chicago man reflects on asking Speedway homeowners to build treetop to watch Indy 500

Joe Malia had attended the Indianapolis 500 for nearly 40 years in a row. Malia got creative during the COVID-19 pandemic and found a way to watch the race live.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge returns to its familiar Memorial Day weekend slot on May 30, 2021. However, it is not yet clear how many fans will be allowed to fill the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans like Joe Malia are hopeful things will change this year. Last year, he had the most sought after seat during the Indy 500 since the Indianapolis Motor Speedway didn't allow fans.

"Not hardly a day goes by that I don't think about the race," Malia said on the race he wouldn't have been able to see had it not been for Glorea Robles' husband.

The homeowner agreed to build a 40-foot treetop so Malia, his sons and a couple of friends could watch the race.

"He was excited to build a treehouse to see the race cars," said Glorea's daughter, Malia, who helped her mother translate.

Last year, Malia said he watched the qualifications on TV and noticed an onboard camera.

"Every time it went down the backstretch, I would see this tree, and I'm like, 'Man, where is that tree?" Malia recalled.

Malia left his Chicago home and drove to Speedway to take a bus tour.

“I could tell from there, it was definitely close enough, and I figured since I could see the tree from the track, then I certainly could see the track from the tree,” Malia said.

Malia found the house and knocked on the door.

“I’m trying to convince this guy that I want to get up in his tree. His daughter finally came out and interpreted,” Malia said.

Malia said he was more a part of the race than he could have imagined. Even a former teacher used his story to talk to students about perseverance.

"I wanted it, and I had to be relentless, and you heard some of the crazy things I came up with. If there's a will, there's a way," Malia said. "Things will work out, maybe not exactly the way you wanted them to, but things will usually work out if you just try."

Malia said he's hoping fans are allowed in the stands this year.