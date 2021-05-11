Celebration of life for 3-time Indy 500 champ Bobby Unser to stream Tuesday

Unser will be remembered at a service in New Mexico, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

INDIANAPOLIS — A celebration of life will be held Tuesday for three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser.

The service will be hosted by Calvary Chapel in Albuquerque, New Mexico starting at 1 p.m. EDT. It will be streamed on the church's website.

Unser passed away May 3 at the age of 87.

He began his racing career in Roswell, New Mexico in 1949. In 1963, he started his first Indianapolis 500, though his day ended with a crash just two laps into the race. He completed just one lap in the race the following year.

But four years later, Unser won his first Indianapolis 500 driving the No. 3 Rislone Eagle/Offy to Victory Lane after leader Joe Leonard's fuel shaft broke late in the race.

In 1975, Unser won his second 500 when the race was ended by a downpour on Lap 174.

His third Indianapolis 500 win took a little longer, as his win over Mario Andretti was taken away when officials ruled he had illegally passed cars during a caution on Lap 149. After months of protests and appeals, Unser's penalty was rescinded and his victory restored.

He is one of just 10 drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 at least three times. His brother, Al, is a four-time winner of the race, making them the only brothers to claim victory in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.