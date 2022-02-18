'Back Home Again' | IMS kicks off Indy 500 countdown with fan party

Dozens of fans were welcomed to the “100 Days" party Friday after a one-year hiatus.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The countdown is officially on for the 106th Indianapolis 500.

In 100 days, the greatest spectacle in racing is back. On Friday, IMS welcomed dozens of fans to its “100 Days" party after a one-year hiatus.

“The purpose is to get the greatest race fans in the world who know this is the greatest race in the world and just stand around and enjoy being here,” said IMS President Doug Boles.

The event featured NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers, photo opportunities and an extended version of its “Back Home Again” campaign advertisement voiced by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner David Letterman.

This isn’t just a song.



It’s an anthem for millions of fans.



It’s time to come Back Home Again.



Watch the full #Indy500 commercial below and view the extended cut now at https://t.co/Z7jTb9Ncmx#INDYCAR | #IsItMayYet pic.twitter.com/UOArhXuo95 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) February 19, 2022

“It’s just good to be here. Even right now, it’s just good to be here,” said John Martin, who has been attending the race since 1972.

“It’s never changed. Since ’72, it’s been the same. It’s magic. It’s just magic,” Martin said.

“As a young kid I was the one cramming my program through the little fence to get the signatures and everything from all the drivers,” said Mike Cross, who lives in Speedway.

It’s those stories that make the Indianapolis 500 truly special. Plus, fans are back at full capacity this year, with more than 300,000 ready to "come back home."

“We’ve never been more excited to welcome fans back to a full schedule of events,” Boles said.