Hot tub pranksters finally reveal themselves as May winds down at IMS

A pair of drivers finally confessed to filling driver Conor Daly's portable hot dub with thousands of expanding beads in the IMS bus lot.

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest mystery surrounding this year's Indianapolis 500 has finally been solved.

While Marcus Ericsson was picking up his winner's check for a record $3.1 million, questions were still swirling about the culprits who filled Conor Daly's portable hot tub with beads two weeks ago.

There is no more water in the tub. Only… hot warm squishy… balls. I hope they’re not coated in any poison. I dove right in. I will get to the bottom of this. @IndyCar #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/l9QW7Tjfga — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) May 17, 2022

As Conor Daly took the stage at the Victory Celebration, which featured a video of "detective" James Hinchcliffe trying to track down the prankster behind the stunt, drivers Alexander Rossi and Sage Karam confessed on Twitter.

"For those of you that did the “math” and said there were 400,000 beads in @ConorDaly22 hot tub during the month of May @IMS …..there were 1.75 million. Ur welcome," Rossi tweeted, showing the order information for three of the packages of Orbeez and SooperBeads on a screenshot of the Amazon app.

For those of you that did the “math” and said there were 400,000 beads in @ConorDaly22 hot tub during the month of May @IMS …..there were 1.75 million. Ur welcome



Cc: @SageKaram pic.twitter.com/x2H6ErszPY — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) May 31, 2022

The beads, which are marketed for use as a sensory toy, including a stress ball and fidget toy, or as a vase filler, expand to 1,000 times their original size when placed in water.

"Was pretty neat. Sorry, Conor I know I got it coming back," Karam replied, sharing a picture of a plastic tub filled with the beads.

Was pretty neat. Sorry Conor I know I got it coming back. pic.twitter.com/1c2WyZrsx8 — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) May 31, 2022

"Snakes in the grass. It all makes sense now," Daly tweeted in reply.

Snakes in the grass. It all makes sense now. — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) May 31, 2022

In the days after the prank was committed, Daly was already contemplating revenge on the culprits

"Could we buy a flock of pigeons to release in their motorhome? I don't know. Maybe," Daly told 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum.

Daly finished sixth in Sunday's race, one spot behind Rossi. Karam was running 17th when he crashed in Turn 2 on the final lap of the race and finished 23rd. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out for muscle soreness, but was later released.

First off I’m ok and thank you to @IndyCar medical team. Really bummed our race ended on the final lap after having a solid run going all day. A big thank you the @DRRIndyCar team all month it’s always a pleasure to drive for them. Thanks to all the sponsors that made it happen — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) May 29, 2022

Daly got the beads out of the hot tub on May 23, but said he has to go back on Tuesday to move the tub out of IMS.