Hot tub pranksters finally reveal themselves as May winds down at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest mystery surrounding this year's Indianapolis 500 has finally been solved.
While Marcus Ericsson was picking up his winner's check for a record $3.1 million, questions were still swirling about the culprits who filled Conor Daly's portable hot tub with beads two weeks ago.
As Conor Daly took the stage at the Victory Celebration, which featured a video of "detective" James Hinchcliffe trying to track down the prankster behind the stunt, drivers Alexander Rossi and Sage Karam confessed on Twitter.
"For those of you that did the “math” and said there were 400,000 beads in @ConorDaly22 hot tub during the month of May @IMS …..there were 1.75 million. Ur welcome," Rossi tweeted, showing the order information for three of the packages of Orbeez and SooperBeads on a screenshot of the Amazon app.
The beads, which are marketed for use as a sensory toy, including a stress ball and fidget toy, or as a vase filler, expand to 1,000 times their original size when placed in water.
"Was pretty neat. Sorry, Conor I know I got it coming back," Karam replied, sharing a picture of a plastic tub filled with the beads.
"Snakes in the grass. It all makes sense now," Daly tweeted in reply.
In the days after the prank was committed, Daly was already contemplating revenge on the culprits
"Could we buy a flock of pigeons to release in their motorhome? I don't know. Maybe," Daly told 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum.
Daly finished sixth in Sunday's race, one spot behind Rossi. Karam was running 17th when he crashed in Turn 2 on the final lap of the race and finished 23rd. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out for muscle soreness, but was later released.
Daly got the beads out of the hot tub on May 23, but said he has to go back on Tuesday to move the tub out of IMS.