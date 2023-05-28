2023 Indy 500 Blog: Race about to begin

In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is ready for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Keep checking back here for live updates throughout the race.

Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson is hoping to repeat last year's win. Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan will be closing out his amazing career with his final Indy 500. Also, four-time winner Hélio Castroneves is looking to make history as the first five-time winner.

You can follow along with the race action here:

Live updates

12:00 p.m. - Schedule of events:

12:18 p.m. - Invocation

12:24 p.m. - National Anthem

12:36 p.m. - Singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana"

12:45 p.m. - Waving of the green flag