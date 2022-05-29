2022 Pre-Race Live Blog: Sun rises over IMS

Track Team 13 will start live coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 5 a.m. Follow along for the latest updates.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Happy Race Day! The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is back open at full capacity for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Keep checking back here for live updates of events leading up to the race, including fans arriving at the track, the Snake Pit opening, red carpet appearances and pre-race traditions.

WTHR's live coverage begins at 5 a.m. and will continue through noon.

In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.

6:30 a.m. - The sun is up over IMS and President Doug Boles is excited to welcome all the fans back to the oval.

The sun is coming up and we can’t wait to see you all here today for the full return of the @IMS #Indy500! And - it’s you all - the fans - that bring the sunshine! Happy Race Day! pic.twitter.com/R7o4P2FqSv — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) May 29, 2022

If this doesn’t give you goosebumps, check your pulse. LET’S GO RACING! 🏁



Tune in to @WTHRcom all morning leading up to the #Indy500! @JJohnstonWTHR did his thing on this show open. I’m not crying, you’re crying. pic.twitter.com/KgDPtWOJRR — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 29, 2022

6:25 a.m. - While the earliest fans made their way into the track as gates opened, many are still trying to make their way in. Traffic on Georgetown Road is backed up to 38th Street.

Georgetown road backed up to 38th street! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/iDfxYWGNe4 — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) May 29, 2022

6:15 a.m. - Fans are filing into the infield after IMS gates open.

6 a.m. - Gates are open! Fans are headed into IMS. More than 300,000 are expected as the track returns to full capacity for the first time since 2019.

More fans have arrived and are ready to enter through Gate 1 🏁#Indy500 #ThisIsMay #TrackTeam13 pic.twitter.com/dZyAqXoynQ — Frank Young (@FY3TV) May 29, 2022

The cannon has been fired and the gates are open for the fans to start pouring in for the #Indy500! 🏎🏁💥@WTHRcom | #ThisIsMay #TrackTeam13 pic.twitter.com/EZ9zC2Qtgr — Frank Young (@FY3TV) May 29, 2022

5:35 a.m. - Fans continue to line up at the gates. The Campbells from Lima, Ohio, left home at midnight to be the first in line at one gate.

The Campbell Clan is FIRST IN LINE!! 🏁🏁

They live outside of Lima, Ohio and left at midnight to get here-look for their set up in Turn #2.#Indy500 #ThisisMay #TrackTeam13 #WTHR pic.twitter.com/YmbMAIW2bw — annemariewthr (@AnneMarieWTHR) May 29, 2022

Fans are already lining up outside the track! pic.twitter.com/Eu6QbOCKX0 — annemariewthr (@AnneMarieWTHR) May 29, 2022

5:15 a.m. - Gates open to fans at 6 a.m., but Gate 1 is getting ready!

First race fans in line…less than an hour till gates open!! #Indy500 @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/bl5sZ4BnnQ — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) May 29, 2022

5 a.m. - Tune into Channel 13 for WTHR's live pre-race coverage NOW!

4:50 a.m. - Race fans are getting an early start to the day. The line to get into the main gate of IMS is about a mile long.

Line starts a mile out from main gate on 16th #indy500 #trackteam13 pic.twitter.com/gpCPkINpJg — Angela Buchman (@angelabuchman) May 29, 2022

It's quiet so far from the Snake Pit. The Turn 3 concert site opens at 7 a.m.

4:45 a.m. - We're set for a beautiful day in Indianapolis. We'll have a comfortable start in the upper 50s with a sunny and breezy afternoon in the mid-80s.