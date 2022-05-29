2022 Pre-Race Live Blog: Sun rises over IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Happy Race Day! The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is back open at full capacity for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Keep checking back here for live updates of events leading up to the race, including fans arriving at the track, the Snake Pit opening, red carpet appearances and pre-race traditions.
In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.
6:30 a.m. - The sun is up over IMS and President Doug Boles is excited to welcome all the fans back to the oval.
6:25 a.m. - While the earliest fans made their way into the track as gates opened, many are still trying to make their way in. Traffic on Georgetown Road is backed up to 38th Street.
6:15 a.m. - Fans are filing into the infield after IMS gates open.
6 a.m. - Gates are open! Fans are headed into IMS. More than 300,000 are expected as the track returns to full capacity for the first time since 2019.
5:35 a.m. - Fans continue to line up at the gates. The Campbells from Lima, Ohio, left home at midnight to be the first in line at one gate.
5:15 a.m. - Gates open to fans at 6 a.m., but Gate 1 is getting ready!
4:50 a.m. - Race fans are getting an early start to the day. The line to get into the main gate of IMS is about a mile long.
It's quiet so far from the Snake Pit. The Turn 3 concert site opens at 7 a.m.
4:45 a.m. - We're set for a beautiful day in Indianapolis. We'll have a comfortable start in the upper 50s with a sunny and breezy afternoon in the mid-80s.
