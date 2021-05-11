2021 Corvette Stingray Convertible is pace car for 105th Indianapolis 500

It will be the first convertible since 2008 to pace the iconic race.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible will serve as the pace car for the 105th Indianapolis 500. It will be the first convertible since 2008 to pace the iconic race.

This will be the 32nd time a Chevy has been the pace car dating back to 1948. If you just look at the Corvette, this is the 18th time for it being the pace car since 1978.

“The 2021 Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible is such a world-class performance car that’s a perfect match to lead the talented field of 33 drivers to the green flag in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” said Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president. “We continue to be grateful for our strong, enduring partnership with Chevrolet and its many contributions to the success of our events and the exciting appeal of competition at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Now for the goodies...

The 2021 Corvette Stingray convertible is powered by the next-generation 6.2L Small Block V-8 LT2 engine, the only naturally aspirated V-8 in the segment. It will produce 495 horsepower (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque when equipped with performance exhaust — the most horsepower and torque for any entry Corvette.

The LT2 is paired with Chevrolet’s first eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This transmission is uniquely designed to provide the best of both worlds: the spirited, directly connected feeling of a manual and the premium driving comfort of an automatic. The double-paddle de-clutch feature even allows the driver to disconnect the clutch by holding both paddles for more manual control.