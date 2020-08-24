2-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is still celebrating

Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory as the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Takuma Sato is still celebrating his second Indy 500 win. Sato had his victory photo shoot Monday morning.

Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory at empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

IndyCar officials declined to throw a red flag after a violent crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining. Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.