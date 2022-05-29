106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Final Results

Marcus Ericsson won the 2022 Indy 500 under yellow after a red flag delayed the race.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Marcus Ericsson had to leave Formula One to become a global superstar, a goal achieved Sunday when the Swedish driver won the Indianapolis 500.

Ericsson took control of the race late — largely because of teammate Scott Dixon's speeding penalty — and had the win in reach for Chip Ganassi Racing until a crash by teammate Jimmie Johnson with four laps remaining brought out a rare red-flag stoppage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race resumed with two laps remaining and Ericsson easily got the jump on O'Ward.

For Ericsson, it was his third career IndyCar victory in 52 career starts. All three have been strange wins in that Ericsson sealed the victories after red-flag stoppages, but he never assumed he had the Indy 500 won as he sat inside his cockpit waiting to get back to racing.

Marcus Ericsson wins 2022 Indy 500 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

It's the biggest victory of the 31-year-old's career. Ericsson was winless in five seasons in F1 before he packed up for the United States and a move to North American open-wheel racing. He joined the Ganassi organization in his second IndyCar season and has been steadily adapting to the formula and understanding ovals; Ericsson finished a career-best third on the Texas Motor Speedway oval that was the warmup for the Indy 500.

It is the fifth Indy 500 win for team owner Chip Ganassi, who caught a ride to the victory podium on the side of Ericsson's car. Ericsson is the second Swede to win the Indy 500 in 106 runnings, joining Kenny Brack in 1999.

Results of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500