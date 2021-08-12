Pacers' Holiday to drive pace car before Sunday's NASCAR race

Justin Holiday will lead the field to the green flag at the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at IMS.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It's going to be "Pacers and Racers" in August this weekend at IMS.

Justin Holiday of the Indiana Pacers will drive the pace car at Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Holiday said. “After attending the Indy 500 in May, my interest in the sport has grown. I can’t believe I am going to lead the field to the green flag. I promise to not get in the way!"

This year's pace car is a 455-horsepower LT1-powered 2021 Camaro SS 1LE.

The race will consist of 82 laps on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. The green flag is set to drop at 1 p.m. and can be seen live on Channel 13.

The race comes a day after a doubleheader featuring IndyCar and the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the road course on Saturday.