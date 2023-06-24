London will host the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs in a two-game matchup in June 2023.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will officially play in Major League Baseball's London Series in 2023.

The MLB and Cardinals announced Thursday that they will be playing two games in London versus the Chicago Cubs.

The teams will take their rivalry overseas to play on June 24 and 25 in 2023 at London Stadium.

Fans from the area will join those from Europe to enjoy America's favorite pastime. Many fans from Europe shared their excitement via the MLB Europe Twitter page.

"The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year. The Cardinals/Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience," said William O. DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and CEO. "I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas."

The Cardinals and Cubs were originally set to play in the MLB London Series back in June 2020. The games and part of the MLB season were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the second time the MLB has gone to London, the first happening back in 2019 with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Commissioner Rob Manfred and London mayor Sadiq Khan have a long-term partnership in place for hosting regular-season games through 2026.