x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

Mr. 700: Albert Pujols becomes just fourth player in baseball history to reach home run milestone

With two mighty swings against the Dodgers Friday night, Albert Pujols joined one of the most exclusive clubs in all of sports.

More Videos

LOS ANGELES — Like he has so many times in his career, Albert Pujols came in clutch yet again. With his two home runs on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols became just the fourth player in baseball history to reach the 700 plateau.

Pujols crushed career home run No. 699 in the third inning off Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney, for a two-run blast. But he wasn't stuck on 699 for long.

In his very next at-bat in the fourth inning, Pujols made Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford the answer to a trivia question. Pujols destroyed a third-pitch slider from Bickford to left field to score Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman for his second home run of the game, and the shot that got him into the 700 home run club.

Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth in the exclusive club, and is the first foreign-born player to reach the mark.

5 On Your Side's Mike Bush was actually at Dodger Stadium as a fan in the crowd and captured this video of the historic moment.

The entire Cardinals dugout came out to celebrate the accomplishment, and the Los Angeles crowd cheered and applauded during Pujols' entire trot around the bases.

Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman also scored. It was Pujols' 700th career home run. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

With his two-homer night, Pujols is now up to 21 home runs on the year for the Cardinals. It's the 18th season of his career where he's registered at least 20 home runs.

Related Stories

RELATED: Tracking Albert Pujols' road to the 700 home run club

RELATED: Magic number watch: Here's what the Cardinals have to do to win the NL Central

RELATED: Pujols gets homerun no. 698 in Cardinals' Friday night game

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out