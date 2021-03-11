A message from space: Congratulations to the Braves

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is shouting out the home team!

ATLANTA — Celebrations are pouring in for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

They are even getting congratulatory messages all the way from space! NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is shouting out the home team. The Braves claimed the championship title after beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night.

"Congratulations to my hometown Atlanta Braves from space - World Series Champions! #braves #atlanta #atl #nasa #space #BattleATL @Braves," Kimbrough tweeted along with the photo of a Braves jersey.

According to NASA, the Atlanta native graduated from The Lovett School. He continued his education at The United States Military Academy and Georgia Tech.

Over the summer, he took off with the SpaceX Crew-2. 11Alive caught up Kimbrough in May in a long-distance chat over Skype from the International Space Station.

He shared with us the perspective from space but reminded us of what's close to his heart.

“Atlanta’s home. Every time we go back there, it just feels right. Take care, Atlanta,” he said during the interview.