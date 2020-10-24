Rays tie the series 2-2 with exciting walk-off Game 4 win

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was an ending no one could have predicted! After an already nail-biting game the Rays have won Game 4 in walk-off fashion.
And hometown hero, Brett Phillips, who grew up in Seminole, played a huge role in one of the most thrilling game endings fans may have ever seen.
Let's set the scene:
It's the 9th inning and there are runners on first and second for the Rays. Phillips steps up to bat and is facing a 1-2 count when he rips one to center field where the Dodgers bobble the ball.
Kevin Kiermaier makes it home and Randy Arozarena is trucking right behind him, hoping to be the game-winning run...but then he stumbles as it appears the ball is going to beat him to home plate.
That should be it, right? Wrong.
The ball gets away and Arozarena slides headfirst into home plate. And the Rays win.
You'd think it was something out of a movie but for the Rays, it's the reality that allowed them to tie the series 2-2 ahead of Game 5 on Sunday.
Before all of that excitement though, the Rays put up an impressive eight innings. The team's defense was tight and their bats came alive after an early game lull.
Arozarena got things started for the Rays offense, hitting his 9th home run of the postseason. Hunter Renfroe and Kevin Kiermaier followed with homers of their own, but no one could outshine Brandon Lowe’s 3-run blast over Globe Life Park's wall.
Those three RBI's are ultimately what put the Rays in line to have such an important and exciting ending tonight.
The Rays and Dodgers will take the field Sunday at 8:08 p.m. to see who picks up a World Series lead.
Game 4 coverage below --
12:20 a.m.
12:07 a.m.
We are now facing the Rays last chance to tie things up.
11:35 p.m.
And the excitement...just...keeps...on...coming. Dodgers are back up in the 8th.
Score: 7-6
11:14 p.m.
11:07 p.m.
And the back-and-forth between the Rays and Dodgers just keeps on coming. Los Angeles bringing in 2 runs in the 7th.
10:46 p.m.
THE RAYS TAKE THE LEAD! A homer off the batt of Brandon Lowe brings in 3 runs. Tampa Bay now up 5-4.
10:26 p.m.
Dodgers and Rays continue in a back-and-forth pattern with the Los Angeles team expanding their lead once again.
Score stands at: 4-2
10:03 p.m.
The Rays close in on the Dodgers lead with a homer off the bat of Hunter Renfroe!
9:56 p.m.
Dodgers regain a 2-run lead in the 5th inning
Score stand at: 3-1
9:38 p.m.
Randy Arozarena breaks ANOTHER record. Tonight's home run by the Rays rookie is his 9th. Tampa Bay now trail by one: 2-1.
9:30 p.m.
Rays bring in Ryan Thompson to relieve Yarbrough in the 4th inning. #RaysUp
8:59 p.m.
Dodgers extend their lead 2-0 with the second home run of the night.
8:42 p.m.
Tampa Bay manages to find their way out of a tight inning. Now we head into the bottom of the 2nd inning.
8:15 p.m.
The Dodgers take an early lead with a home run off the bat of Justin Turner.
Score stands at: 1-0
8:08 p.m.
Let's do this Rays fans! Ryan Yarbrough has thrown the first pitch of the night.
7:45 p.m.
He sure is! 💪
Rays Game 4 lineup:
Dodgers Game 4 lineup:
