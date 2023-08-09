Greenfield native Kyle Gibson nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Indiana University alum Kyle Schwarber was also nominated for the award, given to a player based on their impact on the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield native and an Indiana University alum have been nominated for one of Major League Baseball's most prestigious awards.

Greenfield-Central High School graduate Kyle Gibson and former Hoosier Kyle Schwarber were announced Friday as their team's nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award. The award is given annually to the player "who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

The award is named for Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, who died on New Year's Eve 1972 in a plane crash while on a humanitarian aid mission after an earthquake in Nicaragua.

Gibson, who currently pitches for the Baltimore Orioles, was nominated for the award for the third time. The team noted he visits with members of the community at every homestand, including "individuals living with psychiatric conditions, active-duty service members and children dealing with life-threatening conditions."

The pitcher also donates money to the Maryland Food Bank for each strikeout he's recorded this year. Through Sept. 7, Gibson is 14-8 on the season with 140 strikeouts for the Orioles, who have the best record in the American League.

He was also nominated for the award last season when he pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies and in 2019 as a member of the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles said Gibson has raised nearly $500,000 for the communities in which he's pitched during his 10-year career.

Schwarber was named the Phillies nominee this year for the work of his Neighborhood Heroes program. The program's mission is "to express gratitude for the unique sacrifices of first responders and their families by creating positive experiences, as well as funding wellness, education and crisis needs for first responder families."

The program, which Schwarber founded with his wife, Paige, has awarded more than $625,000 in grants to nonprofits in the communities where the couple has lived since 2017.

Schwarber is in his ninth season in the majors, with stops in Chicago, Washington and Boston before joining the Phillies last season. He helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years in 2016.