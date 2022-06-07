'Ruff' day at Victory Field: Bark at the Park draws crowd

Wednesday's Indianapolis Indians game brought an audience of both dogs and their owners.

INDIANAPOLIS — Things were getting a little "ruff" at Victory Field Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Indians game drew a crowd of both dogs and their owners to the fourth "Bark in the Park" event this season.

“These are so fun," said Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indians. "It’s the beauty of minor league baseball.”

Despite the warm July day, both owners and dogs were able to stay cool in the sun. Bandanas and water bowls were provided for these good boys and girls, helping everyone enjoy the game and keep their eye on the ball.

"It's fun to do things with the pups, and I love coming out here and just hanging out, playing with them and letting them socialize," said Indianapolis resident Brittany Hooley.

“It’s good to come out and here and do something that’s not overly exerting for them when its hot out, so it’s a good way to get them outside without having them running in the 95-degree weather,” said Mac Torres of Indianapolis.

"It is a little warm tonight, but the good news is we've got pools where the dogs can cool off as well," Reiter said.

"I'm just glad that we have events like this in Indy," Hooley said.

“It’s fun to get out," Torres said.

“Especially with these guys,” Hooley said, giving the dogs a pet.

There are two more Bark in the Park games at Victory Field for the season, scheduled for Aug. 25 and Sept. 19.

More information, including what you need to know about schedules, tickets and parking can be found here.

