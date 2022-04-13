Three pitchers combine on Indians' first no-hitter since 2012

ST PAUL, Minn. — Three Indianapolis Indians pitchers combined on a no-hitter Wednesday night in Minnesota.
Chase De Jong pitched seven no-hit innings for the Indians, striking out nine and walking two, exiting the game after a four-run eighth inning gave the visitors a 5-0 lead over the St. Paul Saints.
Austin Brice struck out one batter in the eighth and Cal Mitchell's diving catch in right field kept the no-hitter intact.
The Indians turned to Yerry De Los Santos to close out the win and historic performance. He got Jermaine Palacios to line out to left, then struck out Jose Godoy and Jose Miranda to finish the no-hitter.
Mitchell also drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double in the top of the eighth. Rodolfo Castro's solo homer in the fourth got the Indians on the scoreboard.
According to the game broadcast, the no-hitter is the 15th in Indians history and the first since 2012.
The Indians have now won five in a row and sit at 6-2 on the season. After wrapping up the current six-game series with the Saints, Indianapolis will return home to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 19 for a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers.