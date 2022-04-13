Three pitchers combine on Indians' first no-hitter since 2012

Chase De Jong pitched seven no-hit innings for the Indians before giving way to Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos to finish it off.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Three Indianapolis Indians pitchers combined on a no-hitter Wednesday night in Minnesota.

Chase De Jong pitched seven no-hit innings for the Indians, striking out nine and walking two, exiting the game after a four-run eighth inning gave the visitors a 5-0 lead over the St. Paul Saints.

Austin Brice struck out one batter in the eighth and Cal Mitchell's diving catch in right field kept the no-hitter intact.

Things are happening and we refuse to mention such things. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/vl0v9jnvlD — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) April 14, 2022

The Indians turned to Yerry De Los Santos to close out the win and historic performance. He got Jermaine Palacios to line out to left, then struck out Jose Godoy and Jose Miranda to finish the no-hitter.

Mitchell also drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double in the top of the eighth. Rodolfo Castro's solo homer in the fourth got the Indians on the scoreboard.

According to the game broadcast, the no-hitter is the 15th in Indians history and the first since 2012.