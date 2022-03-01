Despite MLB lockout, Indianapolis Indians ready to play ball in 2022

The team announced Tuesday that single-game tickets are now on sale for the upcoming season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the labor strife that has now cost Major League Baseball its Opening Day, the Indianapolis Indians are ready to play ball next month.

The Indians will open the season at home on April 5 against the Omaha Storm Chasers and play 75 home games through Sept. 24.

The team announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for home games are now on sale. Tickets start at $12 to sit on the lawn beyond the outfield fence and are $15 for reserved seats and $18 each for box seats. Premium seating is also available.

Kids under the age of 14 can join the Knot Hole Kids Club for $20, which includes a ticket to every home game (pending ticket availability), a t-shirt, a chance to run around the bases after Sunday home games and other benefits.

Daily Deal promotions back for 2022 include the special Tuesday Dollar Menu, Thirsty Thursdays and Friday Fireworks, plus Kids Eat Free Sunday, for children 14 and under.

While the MLB season is on indefinite hold due to a lockout by the team owners, Baseball America reported last October that the impact on minor league baseball will be minimal. The lone exception is that players who are on the 40-man roster of a major league team are locked out and prevented from playing for the minor league affiliate.

The Indians are affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates' 40-man roster can be viewed here.

As of Tuesday, March 1, the Indians roster listed 27 players, mostly pitchers, and only four infielders and four outfielders. Among those field players on the roster is Hunter Owen, who hit 20 home runs and drove in 53 runs for Indianapolis last season. Outfielder Bligh Madris is also listed on the roster. He hit .272 and drove in 55 runs in 104 games last season.