'It all depends on how you portray that name' | Indianapolis Indians keeping name after partnering with local tribe

The decision has been met with both positive and negative responses from Native American groups.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians decided they're keeping the team name - a name the team has had since 1902.

The decision has been met with both positive and negative responses from Native American groups.

"Those who don't agree with it, to be honest, I don't understand their reasoning behind any of it," said Chief Brian Buchanan of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.

Buchanan's nonprofit group partnered with the Indianapolis Indians to create an educational and cultural platform and to defend the team's name and logo.

"I grew up in Speedway and I went to the games when I was a kid, so to see that remain the Indians has been fantastic just for me on a personal level," said Buchanan.

That's because, as a child, many didn't accept his Indian heritage.

"We didn't talk about our Indian heritage. It was just one of those things because my daddy always told me, you talk about it, you're going to get ridiculed about it and if you can deal with it without having me go to the school everyday and get you out of a fight, then that's fine, but if you can't, keep your mouth shut," said Buchanan.

In recent years, sports teams have removed their Native American-related names, including Cleveland's major league baseball team and Washington's NFL team.

The names have been denounced by Native American groups.

Related Articles Fans discuss name change for Indy's baseball team

Buchanan said out of thousands of letters, he's gotten a handful who have expressed opposition.

Buchanan wants the team name to be used in a respectful way.

"It all depends on how you portray that name. If you call me a 'Brave,' I'm going to be honored for that. If you call me an 'Indian' or a 'Chief,' I'm going to be honored for that," said Buchanan.

That has been the goal of the Indians' CEO and chairman, Bruce Schumacher.

"Ultimately, it came down to the fact that Chief Buchanan, the Miamis of Indiana, who are the geographic residents of Indiana, we met with them late in the season this past (year) and said, 'What do you think? Do you think it's appropriate?' said Schumacher.

Schumacher said he's learned a lot exploring Indian heritage in Indiana.

"It's not a pretty picture of our country's past. You can't hide from unpleasant history and, obviously, we're all looking to do a lot better these days," said Buchanan.

Fans will learn more about Indiana's Indian heritage when they come to games. Before every game, fans will also hear these words:

"As we prepare Victory Field for today's game, the Indianapolis Indians wish to acknowledge the Miami, Potawatomi, Shawnee, Delaware, Peoria and Kickapoo peoples, on whose ancestral homelands this field was built. We honor these grounds and all Indigenous people, who continue to reside in Indiana, and celebrate their resilience and strengths."