Indians steal win from Clippers with unbelievable finish

Centerfielder Jared Oliva stole home with two outs in the ninth inning to give Indianapolis a thrilling victory.

INDIANAPOLIS — They say every time you watch a baseball game, there's a chance you'll see something you've never seen before.

The Indianapolis Indians proved that saying true Thursday night.

Tied at five with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jared Oliva stole home - and stole a win over rival Columbus.

Indianapolis had taken a 5-3 lead at Victory Field when Oneil Cruz homered to center field in the seventh inning. But Columbus scored a run in both the eighth and ninth innings to tie the score and set up Oliva's heroics.

The Indians centerfielder doubled with one out in the ninth, then moved to third on a groundout by Cruz. With two outs, designated hitter Canaan Smith-Njigba took a pitch to push the count full at 3-2.

Clippers catcher Bryan Lavastida glanced at Oliva, who took a lead down the third-base line, then flipped the ball high back to pitcher Ben Krauth. Oliva sprinted toward home and dove across the plate just ahead of Lavastida's tag, igniting a raucous celebration around home plate as Oliva's teammates stormed the field.

The stolen base was Oliva's second of the night and the 100th of his minor league career.