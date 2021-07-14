Indianapolis Indians adding 10 games to 2021 schedule

The Indians will play five additional games at Victory Field from Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced all Triple-A teams will play an additional 10 games, known as the "Triple-A Final Stretch."

The Indianapolis Indians will play at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers Sept. 22-26, as well as five games at Victory Field against the Nashville Sounds Sept. 29-Oct. 3, which marks the latest finish for the Indians since 1949.

The Triple-A Final Stretch replaces the traditional postseason format and allows all 30 teams to be eligible for postseason.

A Triple-A East regular season champion will be named based on the best overall winning percentage from the originally scheduled 120 regular season games through Sept. 19. Then, a Triple-A Final Stretch champion will be named based on the best overall winning percentage in the 10 additional games.

“The ‘Triple-A Final Stretch’ gives our players, fans and organization added excitement to finish this season on a high note while carrying momentum into the offseason to prepare for our 2022 campaign," said Randy Lewandowski, president and general manager of the Indianapolis Indians, in a press release.

As of Wednesday, July 14, the Indians are in third place in the Triple-A East - Midwest Division with a 30-29 record.

Here is the Indians' schedule for the five new home games:

