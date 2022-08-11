x
Mlb

Hologram — or maybe ghost — of Harry Caray appears during Field of Dreams game 7th-inning stretch

A hologram of Harry Caray captured the attention of the Dyersville crowd with a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Baseball broadcasting legend Harry Caray died in 1998, but for the fans watching the MLB Field of Dreams game Thursday night — both in person or on TV — he performed "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" once more. 

As the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds took a brief pause for the seventh-inning stretch, a hologram of Caray captured the attention of the sold-out crowd in Dyersville.

Caray was the broadcasting voice of the Chicago Cubs from 1982 until his death in 1998.

The FOX Sports MLB account tweeted about the surprise, calling it something “that could only happen with the magic of the Field of Dreams.”

Watch the video below: 

