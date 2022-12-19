Tom Browning, only Reds pitcher to throw perfect game, dead at 62

Browning is the only pitcher in Reds history to throw a perfect game when he beat the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 16, 1988.

CINCINNATI — Tom Browning, the only pitcher to throw a perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history, died Monday at the age of 62.

According to the Reds, Browning was found unresponsive at his home in Union, Kentucky Monday. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Browning died at the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

Browning pitched the first 11 seasons of his 12-year career for Cincinnati. He finished with a career record of 123-90 and a 3.94 ERA.

His perfect game came on Sept. 16, 1988, when he beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 1-0, at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. Browning struck out seven Dodgers hitters on his way to history.

The Reds are saddened to learn of the passing of former pitcher Tom Browning. pic.twitter.com/egA7hNcxv5 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) December 19, 2022

Two years later, Browning went 15-9 to help Cincinnati win the 1990 World Series over the Oakland A's. Browning allowed six hits in six innings in Game 3 of the series, and despite allowing three earned runs during his stint, earned the victory as the Reds' offense exploded for seven runs in the third inning.

Cincinnati swept Oakland in four games to win the series.

Despite his accomplishments on the mound, Browning is equally known for an adventure during a July 7, 1993 game at Wrigley Field.

The Reds pitcher slipped out of the bullpen and, in full uniform, joined a group of Cubs fans on a rooftop overlooking the stadium.

The Reds issued the following statement on Browning's death:

"The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning. Affectionately referred to as "Mr. Perfect," Tom was a true Red who after his playing days made the Cincinnati area his home and remained heavily involved with the organization. A fan favorite, the Reds Hall of Famer touched fans' hearts at team events, Reds Hall of Fame festivities and Reds Community Fund activities. We join Reds Country in mourning the loss of our all-time greats, who created so many memories and magical moments for us all. Our deepest condolences to Tom's family during this difficult time."

RIP my friend Mr. Perfect Tom Browning. We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed — Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) December 19, 2022