The Atlanta Braves’ game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday was delayed momentarily when two spectators ran onto the field.

DENVER — Two fans ran onto the field and one made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during the seventh inning of Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan in right field and as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached.

A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled was one of the security people as a fourth member of security chased from behind.

Acuña did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.

Atlanta had just scored four runs to take a 9-4 lead.

The Braves won the game 14-4. Acuña tied career highs with four hits and five RBIs, hitting his 29th home run and stealing two bases to increase his major league-leading total to 61. He is one homer shy of becoming the first 30/60 player.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.