What is the longest Major League Baseball playoff game?

On Saturday, the Astros and Mariners tied a record for the longest postseason game in MLB history.

SEATTLE — The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners played their way into the record books Saturday, matching the longest postseason game in MLB history. They played 18 innings in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, with the Astros winning, 1-0, on a Jeremy Peña home run in the top of the frame.

According to MLB.com, the longest a postseason game had previously gone is 18 innings. And now, that's been done four times, two with games that included the Houston Astros.

First, there was Saturday's Astros-Mariners game, which went 18 innings.

Before that, in 2005, Houston beat Atlanta, 7-6 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. That game, too, took 18 innings to determine a winner. In that one, Chris Burke sent Astros fans home happy with a walk-off winner at Minute Maid Park.

Throwing it back to Chris Burke's #postseason walk-off HR in 2005 to send the @astros to the NLCS in the 18th inning. pic.twitter.com/xbHnOjasFR — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 14, 2019

Those games are tied for the longest with the Dodgers and Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series. Los Angeles won that one, 3-2, in 18 innings. Also going 18 games was Game 2 of the National League Division Series in 2014 as the Giants needed 18 innings to top the Nationals, 2-1.

The Astros were also involved in a 16-inning game in the 1986 National League Championship Series. That was a 7-6 loss to the Mets. That had been the longest postseason game for nearly 20 years before the 2005 game surpassed it.

This is the 2nd game in postseason history to be scoreless through 13 innings.



Both of them have happened in the last week. pic.twitter.com/T2lcRgMgAk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2022