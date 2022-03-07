MLB stars spending extended offseason at Pro X Athlete Development in Westfield

Among the pros that work out there are Brownsburg native and Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart and 2021 MLB All-Star Carlos Rodon.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Some of the best baseball players in the country spend time each winter in Westfield at Pro X Athlete Development.

“The name Pro X is perfect professional experience," said owner and former MLB pitcher Joe Thatcher.

It draws Major League talent every year as players gear up for spring training. Among the pros that work out there are Brownsburg native and Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart and 2021 MLB All-Star Carlos Rodon.

“Successful people like to be around other successful people and these guys are obviously some of the best in the world at what they're doing," said Thatcher.

This offseason is running a little longer than usual due to the MLB lockout.

“I'll probably be here until we figure out what's going on with Major League Baseball," said Rodon, who drives an hour to get innings in at Pro X Athlete Development.

“It's kind of the same thing trying to get the same feel from spring training," said Rodon. "These guys are trying to get better and get ready for their season. It's nice to have other guys around that are professionals."

"He's building up his pitch count still," said Thatcher. "He's approaching this time like he's in spring training, because you never know when that time is coming."

In addition to the Major League talent that stops by, a handful of players in the Minor Leagues get their training done in Westfield as well.