Michigan vs. Iowa | What to know before the game

From school lore to how big your purse can be inside Lucas Oil Stadium, here’s everything to know about Big 10 Championship weekend in Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, Michigan and Iowa will face off in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Iowa finished in first place in the West Division at 7-2. Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27 Saturday to tie the Buckeyes for first in the East at 8-1 and claim the tiebreaker.

A win in Indianapolis would give both teams their first Big Ten football championship since the schools shared the title in 2004.

Football aside, both teams are bringing a bevy of history, traditions and events into Indianapolis for the weekend!

Here are 10 essential things to know before you head out to the game!

1. Our neighbors to the north have a ton of star power…

Not that this matters necessarily, but a ton of A-List celebrates and athletes called Ann Arbor home at one point!

Including Madonna…

Michael Phelps…

And of course….this guy.

But we all, unfortunately, already knew that.

2. Iowa is a literary powerhouse.

Iowa City was designated a UNESCO City of Literature for the impact of the Iowa Writers Workshop.

That puts Iowa City along the likes of Milan, Seattle and New York for the most influential literary cities.

The university's list of famous alumni includes Gene Wilder, John Irving, Tennessee Williams, Flannery O’Conner and more.

3. The Iowa Wave tradition will warm your heart.

Not all traditions have to go back decades to be meaningful.

In 2017,the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital was newly renovated to feature a press box where children at the hospital could get a bird’s eye view of their Hawkeyes.

At the end of the first quarter of the team’s first home game that year, the announcer asked some 70,000 Hawkeyes to turn and wave to the children at the hospital.

They did, and it took hold.

Opposing teams and coaches often get in on the action as well – taking time to turn and wave to children in the hospital throughout the game.

4. Michigan once had live wolverines on the field.

It may be great to be a Michigan Wolverine, but perhaps not this particular wolverine?

We're talking about the lives ones that used to get hauled onto the field during football games in Ann Arbor.

While that school tradition may be a thing of the past, tamer ones have taken hold and will likely be on full display on Saturday. Don't be surprised if several folks shout "Go Blue!" to each other on the street, then keep walking the other way.

5. The University of Michigan Club of Indianapolis will be hosting a pregame on Saturday.

Want to join a bunch of other Michigan alum and hail the victor's valiant?

Join the U-M Club of Indianapolis for a pre-game gathering starting at O'Reilly's at 36 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis 46204.

Coaches Tavern next door and Pearl Street Pizza at 65 E. Pearl St. are also spots where you can pregame.

The U-M Club of Indianapolis and the Alumni Association will be giving away branded swag for fans to take into the game.

Register now and pick up your item at O'Reilly's on Saturday while supplies last. For more information, visit the Alumni Association Event Page.

If we didn't go to Michigan, can we still join?

6. Big Ten Fan Fest And Pregame will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.!

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, you can enjoy activities for the entire family at the Big Ten Fan Fest, presented by Dr Pepper.

More than 200,000 square feet in the Indiana Convention Center will be used up for interactive games, entertainment. That includes special guest appearances from the mascots.

There's bands, giveaways, food and beverages, and much more!

Your game ticket gives you free admission, or you can purchase Fan Fest tickets on site. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children and kids 2 and under are free.

Free admission is also available with a military ID. Visit the Big Ten Fan Fest page for more information.

The Indiana Convention Center is located at 100 S. Capitol Avenue, just south of West Maryland Street.

7. The Hawkeyes are having fun, too!

Hawkeye fans fans are invited to join the National I-Club from 4:30-6:30 p.m., also at the Indiana Convention Center.

Fans must have a wristband to enter. Wristbands will be available for pickup at the convention center from 2-4 p.m.

It will include a live DJ, concessions and cash refreshments, door prizes, the Hawkeyes' mascot "Herky," the Iowa Spirit Squads, and the Hawkeye Marching Band.

For more details on the Hawkeye Huddles visit jointheiclub.com or find the National I-Club (@jointheiclub) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

8. Remember Lucas Oil Stadium's bag policy!

If you're going to the game, you can't haul any bag into the stadium.

Bags must be:

A clear 12"x6"x12" tote

One-gallon clear freezer Ziploc bag (or similar)

Clutch, or small bag that does not exceed 4.5" x 6.5"

9. And find a parking location before you go.

It will be busy. Downtown Indy Inc. has a list of some parking lots near Lucas Oil Stadium.

10. Also keep in mind a few logistics before heading into the stadium.

The pedestrian connector entrance to Lucas Oil Stadium from the Indiana Convention Center may only be used by Suite Ticket Purchasers, Pregame VIP Hospitality Attendees, and ADA Ticket Purchasers. Must present a game ticket for access.

Alcoholic beverages will be sold throughout Lucas Oil Stadium through the end of the third quarter of the Championship Game.

The Lucas Oil Stadium Ticket Office will open at noon on game day.

11. Enjoy the game!