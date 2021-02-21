Michigan State rallies to beat Indiana 78-71

Indiana's 12-10 record puts the team in a precarious spot for making the NCAA tournament field.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Aaron Henry scored 16 of his 27 points in the second half as Michigan State rallied to beat Indiana 78-71 Saturday.

The 27 points matched Henry's career best scoring total.

Gabe Brown and Joshua Langford scored 14 points each for the Spartans, combining for 21 in the second half when MSU scored 52 points on 57% shooting.

A Henry basket and a Brown 3-pointer completed a 13-2 run during which the Spartans grabbed their first lead with about eight minutes left in the game, and they led the rest of the way.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with a career-high 34 points for Indiana and grabbed nine rebounds. Race Thompson added 15 points and Armaan Franklin 13.