Michigan bounces back from 1st loss, tops Indiana 29-7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.

The Wolverines were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week.

The fifth-ranked Spartans lost for the first time this season, 40-29 at Purdue earlier in the day.

The Hoosiers have lost five straight games, collapsing in a season that started with them hoping to contend for at least a division title. They are now 2-7 and cannot reach 6 wins in their remaining games to become eligible for a postseason bowl game.

Indiana next hosts Rutgers at noon Saturday, Nov. 13.