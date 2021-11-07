x
Michigan bounces back from 1st loss, tops Indiana 29-7

The Hoosiers have lost five straight games and cannot qualify for a postseason bowl game.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) is pushed out of bounds by Indiana defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) after a 62-yard rush during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.

The Wolverines were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week. 

The fifth-ranked Spartans lost for the first time this season, 40-29 at Purdue earlier in the day.

The Hoosiers have lost five straight games, collapsing in a season that started with them hoping to contend for at least a division title. They are now 2-7 and cannot reach 6 wins in their remaining games to become eligible for a postseason bowl game.

Indiana next hosts Rutgers at noon Saturday, Nov. 13.

Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley (0) throws a pass during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Indiana running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (22) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

