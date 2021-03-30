x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.
Credit: AP
Indiana's Ali Patberg and Arizona's Cate Reese battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO — Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat No. 4 Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

 McDonald did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer. She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points. 

Arizona advanced to Friday’s national semifinal against top-seeded UConn.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

RELATED: Indiana in first Elite Eight with 73-70 win over NC State

RELATED: Broad Ripple HS, IU alum remembers new head coach Mike Woodson