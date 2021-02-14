McDermott, Turner spark Pacers past struggling Hawks

ATLANTA, Ill. — Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers won their second straight game with a 125-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night.

The Hawks blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter as Indiana scored 41 points in the final period and used a 27-7 run to take control of the game. It marked the first time this season that the Pacers have scored 40 or more points in a quarter.