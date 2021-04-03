McConnell sets steals mark, Pacers rally past Cavs 114-111

The win ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak.

CLEVELAND — T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half and posted his second career triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-best 10 steals, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 114-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McConnell also went 8 of 8 from the field in 36 minutes off the bench as Indiana rallied from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter and ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak.

The NBA record of 11 steals in a game is shared by New Jersey’s Kendall Gill on April 3, 1999, against Miami and San Antonio’s Larry Kenon on Dec. 26, 1976, at Kansas City.