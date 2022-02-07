Mattress Mack places largest mobile wager in sports betting history, Caesars Sportsbook says

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale's $4.5 million bet could pay him $7.7 million if the Bengals beat the Rams.

HOUSTON — He's a man who is not afraid to put his money on the line in big games.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale reportedly placed the largest mobile bet in Caesars Sportsbook history.

He's wagering more than $4.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals (+170) to win the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams.

The payout would be more than $7.7 million.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports on Mattress Mack.

McIngvale placed his bet on his mobile betting account with Caesars Sportsbook when he pulled over at a gas station just across the state line in Louisiana, accordng to CBS Sports.

Caesars representatives said McIngvale's bet marks the single biggest mobile sports wager of all-time and the second-largest Super Bowl wager in history.

The Return of the Mack for the Super Bowl‼️@MattressMack just wagered $4,534,000 on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana on the Bengals (+170) to win over the Rams.



Potential win: $7,707,800



This marks the single biggest mobile wager of all-time 👀#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/pBJjtU9x49 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 4, 2022

Mattress Mack is currently running a promotion at his Gallery Furniture stores for anyone who buys a Tempur-Pedic sleep set for $3,000 or more. Those who make a qualifying purchase can get their bedroom set for free if the "team from Cincinnati wins the big game on Feb. 13."

Mattress Mack lost at least $3 million on the Astros when they lost to the Braves in the 2021 World Series.

Here's a look at some of his other large bets:

2021 SUPER BOWL: