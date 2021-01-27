Martin scores 20 to lift UConn past Butler 63-51

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Tyrese Martin score 20 points Tuesday and UConn defeated Butler 63-51.
R.J. Cole scored 11 points for the Huskies and Isaiah Whaley rejected seven shots on the defensive end.
Bryce Golden scored 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-8, 4-6) and Bryce Nze had nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs shot 35 percent from the field while the Huskies shot 50 percent.
“The team that played better won tonight,” said Butler coach LaVall Jordan. “UConn is a good defensive team, but I thought we had some good looks that we didn’t finish at times tonight. Our transition defense off those misses wasn’t good in the first half and that dug a hole that we weren’t able to climb out of.”
Butler hosts Xavier Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.