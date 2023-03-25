Lutheran wins 1A state title 97-66 over Southwood

The Saints exploded for 36 points in the second period and 32 more in the third to build an insurmountable 29 point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Lutheran Saints started slow but dominated the final three quarters on their way to 1A IHSAA State Basketball Championship, beating an overmatched Southwood team 97-66 Saturday afternoon.

Trailing the Knights 10-9 after the first quarter, the Saints exploded for 36 points in the second period and 32 more in the third to build an insurmountable 29 point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Lutheran's title was its first in boys basketball. The Saints finished the season 20-7.

Cayden Loescher made 10 of 12 shots, scoring 22 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead five Saints in double figures. Durray Smith chipped in 21 and LJ Ward 17 for Lutheran.

Southwood, which finished 15-13 on the year, was led by Jason Oprisek's 17 points.

Southwood's Cole Winer, who finished with 15 points for the Knights, earned the Ray Craft Mental Attitude Award.