Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

Brandon Johnson led the Blue Demons on Wednesday with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Daniel Thornberg

INDIANAPOLIS — Simas Lukosius had 15 points off the bench to help lead Butler to a 63-59 win over DePaul.

Butler’s game at UConn Saturday has been canceled because of COVID issues in the Huskies program. 

The Bulldogs play next Tuesday vs. Seton Hall at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

