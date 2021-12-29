Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

Brandon Johnson led the Blue Demons on Wednesday with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Simas Lukosius had 15 points off the bench to help lead Butler to a 63-59 win over DePaul.

Butler’s game at UConn Saturday has been canceled because of COVID issues in the Huskies program.

The Bulldogs play next Tuesday vs. Seton Hall at Hinkle Fieldhouse.