Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

INDIANAPOLIS — Simas Lukosius had 15 points off the bench to help lead Butler to a 63-59 win over DePaul.
Brandon Johnson led the Blue Demons on Wednesday with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Butler’s game at UConn Saturday has been canceled because of COVID issues in the Huskies program.
The Bulldogs play next Tuesday vs. Seton Hall at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
